The latest movie of celebrated Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has gained a nomination and is scheduled to be screened at the 2024 Nollywood Film Festival in Germany.

The movie, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin and executively directed by Lilwin, is a collaborative effort between Ghana and Nigeria.

It brings together celebrated actors and actresses from both countries to entertain and educate audiences on the importance of preserving their cultural heritage.

The movie features Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, who are popularly known as Awilo Sharp Sharp, Paa George, and Sweet Mimi, among others.

Nollywood Festival/NEGA Awards Germany is an annual event dedicated to showcasing the best of Nollywood to the German audience to Foster international trading and exchange opportunities in this largely untapped market.

The Year’s edition is scheduled to take place at GOETHE University, Purple Cinema, Mertonstr 26-28, in Frankfurt AM Main, Germany on August 3, 2024.

LiWin is the founder and director of Great Minds International School in Kumasi and CEO of Weezy Empire in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.