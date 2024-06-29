The iconic Accra Sports Stadium will be sibilating with gospel music on Sunday, June 30, 2024, as Joe Mettle hosts his annual concert dubbed ‘Praise Reloaded’.

This year’s concert which is the 12th edition promises to be bigger and better than ever. For the first time in its history, Praise Reloaded will be completely free to the public.

Over the past eleven years, Praise Reloaded has brought together thousands of believers for an evening of undeterred praise and worship.

This year, Joe Mettle Ministries is breaking barriers by removing ticket fees and moving to a bigger venue, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to experience this highly anticipated evening of worship and encounter the transformative power of the Holy Spirit.

The concert, themed “The Holy Spirit Encounter,” will feature an all-star lineup of gospel ministers, including MOG, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Isaiah, Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Kofi Peprah, Luigi, Enuonyam, Team Eternity Ghana, Jumbo Aniebiet.

In December 2023, Afro-Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy made history by filling the Accra Sports Stadium with his Bhim Concert.

Previously, Shatta Wale had achieved the same feat with his Wave Concert at the same venue.

Can Gospel Fill the Stadium?

While secular musicians such as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have managed to fill the iconic Accra Sports Stadium in the past, the question remains: can a gospel concert achieve the same feat?

Joe Mettle has a history of breaking barriers. He is the first gospel musician to win the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards -now Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA} Artiste of the Year in 2017.

Will the “Bonooni” crooner make history by filling the Accra Sports Stadium and becoming the first Ghana-based gospel musician to do so, since free admission doesn’t guarantee a full house? This could potentially be a game-changer for the Gospel fraternity.

Well, the gates will open at 1 pm, and the event will begin promptly at 3 pm. Admission is free.

To register for the event, visit joemettlemusic.com. This takes one to Joe Mettle’s home page. Click on ‘attend event’, and a form will open. Fill it out and submit it.

GhanaWeekend entreats you to come and witness everything for yourself.