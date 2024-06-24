In a groundbreaking move towards revitalising the nation’s economy, Eric Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South has revealed that over 9000 new jobs will be created at the country’s ports as part of the new 24-hour strategy being promised by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama.

This ambitious initiative is expected to boost employment and enhance the efficiency of port operations, positioning the nation as a key player in global trade.

Speaking as a guest on NDC360, Eric Opoku detailed the NDC’s plans to transform the current port operations.

According to him, the 24-hour economy initiative is expected to significantly reduce congestion, cut down on shipping delays, and improve the overall efficiency of port logistics.

The extended hours will allow for the continuous movement of goods, aligning with global shipping schedules and reducing bottlenecks.

Host of NDC360 and Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi added that the 24-hour economy initiative is designed to ensure “a round-the-clock processing of passport applications (24/7), at all passport application centres across the country.”

Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the 24-hour economy will be a three-shift, 8-hour system, which he said when instituted, will deal with the lamentations of the undue delays at the various passport application centres.

In a post, Sammy Gyamfi said “Well, the Mahama 24-hour economy is designed among others to address this problem by ensuring round-the-clock processing of passport applications (24/7), at all passport application centres across the country.

“24-hour passport services mean that there will be no more queuing at 4 am for basic passport services; no more waiting for 3-6 months for your passport after you have paid for it.

“By operating 24/7 in 3 shifts of 8 hours each, more jobs will be created for the unemployed and underemployed at various passport offices in the country. And, citizens will enjoy better delivery of passport services.

“Imagine what benefits citizens will get from 24-hour DVLA services, 24-Hour port services, 24-hour Customs Services, among others. Indeed, the TUC was right when it lauded the #Mahama24HourEconomy as a Game-Changer.”

