On June 1, 2024, Ghana’s music scene glittered with the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The night was filled with celebrity appearances, but one performance truly stole the show: Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, took home the coveted “Artiste of the Year” award and the artiste with the most awards on the night[6], also dominated the stage with his live band.

The iconic Afro-Dancehall/Reggae artiste performed songs including ”Manodzi” which features multiple Grammy-award-winning songstress Angélique Kidjo and ‘Your Body” an unreleased song.

His world-class performance left a lasting impression on a massive audience, not just the 3 million watching live, but on fans around the world.

Below is a breakdown of the World-Class

CREW

Creative Director: Elisabeth Efua Sutherland (Great-granddaughter of Efua Sutherland)

Technical Director: Nana Kwame Adu-Gyamfi

Visual Effects Manager: Kwaku Kwakye

Band: BHIM Band

Elder/Appellations: Christian Kobla Tetey

Cultural Troupe Performance: @tombotch1z

Dancers: @teochronic @addis_ababa @eddielove

Choreography: @incrediblezigi @efuasutherland

CONCEPT

To represent Stonebwoy’s origins, the performance started with appellations from an elder from the Volta Region, Christian Kobla Tetey, a member of the Lododo Art Foundation.

This foundation, led by Dr. Sarah Dorgbadzi from the University of Ghana, focuses on preserving Ghana’s intangible heritage through storytelling, proverbs, folk songs, and oral histories.

The team collaborated with Thomas Nii Lantey Botchway, founder of the Indigenous Vibes Band, to incorporate traditional drumming, dance, and music. The 30-member cultural troupe, based in Jamestown, Accra, performed the Sohu dance and Borborbor from the Volta Region.

To emphasize themes of representation, legacy, and hard work, elements of flags and fire were incorporated throughout the performance.Song Selection

The primary focus was to showcase Stonebwoy’s vocal prowess and highlight his maturity in music and stagecraft. Stonebwoy worked closely with BHIM band leader Acoustic Music and DJ Sedem to perfect the setlist, ensuring the energy progressed seamlessly throughout the performance.

PERFORMANCE BREAKDOWN

* Intro: The performance opened with a video showcasing life in the Volta Region,

accompanied by proverbs spoken in Ɛʋɛ by the elder, and dancers from the cultural troupe

displaying regional dance.

Stonebwoy entered the stage with his back to the audience, symbolizing the escape from the

Ewe people from Notsé. This historic event, where the Ewe people ingeniously escape oppression by breaking through the walls of Notsé, was a powerful representation of resilience and liberation, mirroring Stonebwoy’s journey and triumphs.

* Manodzi: “Manodzi” symbolizes reigning and staying on top. This was represented by a lion,

the King of the Jungle, and the waving of the BHIM flag by a dancer with two flags around

Stonebwoy, signifying victory through perseverance.

* Life and Money: This song emphasizes creating good music, enjoying life, and prosperity.

Visually, it was represented with images of cowries on the screens, symbolizing historical

wealth.

* Your Body: An unreleased song performed as an acoustic duet with a pianist, accompanied

by two dancers. The screens displayed a silhouette of a woman’s body, creating a captivating

visual and highlighting Stonebwoy’s voice.

* Into the Future: The most popular song on the album, performed with vibrant energy and

smooth, tropical vibes. Urban dancers led by Zigi elevated the performance, with the band in

full swing.

* Apotheke: A fun moment showcasing the longstanding collaboration between Stonebwoy

and Zigi. The dancers performed close to Stonebwoy, who joined in the choreography.

* Ekelebe: This song heightened the energy, featuring sharp and aggressive dance movements,

fire fans, and the return of flags, symbolizing victory through domination.

* Overlord: The performance concluded with high energy, more flags, and effects. The dancers

converged around Stonebwoy, with Zigi draping his jacket over him, establishing him as the

Overlord.

Summary

The meticulous attention to detail in song selection, running order, visual representations, and

choreography ensured that Stonebwoy’s TGMA performance was a tribute to his roots and a celebration of his artistic evolution.

Watch the performance below