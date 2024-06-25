The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), a prestigious event in the music industry, was successfully hosted by Charterhouse on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The highlight of the evening was dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, who clinched the most coveted award.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon the legendary Highlife Artiste, Amakye Dede, in recognition of his significant contributions to the music industry.
The event was a grand spectacle, with attendees dressed in their finest attire. They were seen swaying to the high-energy performances delivered by the line-up of artistes for the evening.
Artiste of the Year
Black Sherif
King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Nacee
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy –Winner
Best Gospel Song
Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko
Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere
Aseda – Nacee –Winner
Kaafo – Perez Muzik
Mo – Piesie Esther
100% – Scott Evans
Say Amen – Diana Hamilton
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Best Gospel Artiste
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
Joyce Blessing
Perez Musik
Nacee –Winner
Piesie Esther
Scott Evans
Mavis Okyere
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
Epixode
Ras Kuuku
Stonebwoy –Winner
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
Truth – DSL
Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode
Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata –Winner
San Bra – Samini
Non-Stop – Stonebwoy
Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft Samini
Most Popular Song
Hossana – Bandy Banero
Yaya – Black Sherif
Scar – Gyakie ft JBee
Victory – Joyce Blessing
Terminator – King Promise
Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty
Aseda – Nacee
Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Otan – Sarkodie
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Kweku Ananse – Amerado
Best Rap Performance
The Hardest – Amerado
Warning – Eno Barony
Boasiako – FimFim
5th August (7) – Lyrical Joe
Dear God – Strongman –Winner
Best Highlife Artiste of the Year
Abiana
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene –Winner
Akwaboah
FRA
Highlife Song of the Year
Adoley – Camidoh
Party – Adina ft Kofi Kinaata
Kweku Ananse RMX – Amerado ft Fameye –Winner
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
Overthinking – Kofi Kinaata
Vero – Kelyvn Boy
Yolo – Kuami Eugene
You Dey Feel the Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
Africa Money – Wendy Shay
Songwriter of the Year
Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry
Fameye – Not God
DSL – Truth
Sarkodie. – Otan
Akwaboah – Esikyire
Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo –Winner
Best Male Vocal Performance
Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)
Kyei Mensa – Gyidie
Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great -Winner
Josh Blakk – Hankipanki
Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl
KiDi – I Lied
Best Female Vocal Performance
Adina – Baby
Abiana – Far Away
Lordina The Soprano – His Grace
Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands –Winner
Niiella – temple
TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe
Best Hip-Hop Artiste Amerado
Black Sherif –Winner
Jay Bahd
King Paluta
Medikal
Sarkodie
Record of The Year
Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae
Far Away – Abiana
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo –Winner
Iyawo – Josh Blakk
Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
My Helper – Efya
Album/EP of The Year
Taste of Africa – Abiana
Fountain Baby – Amaarae
Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
Planning & Plotting – Medikal
5th Dimension – Stonebwoy –Winner
International Collaboration of The Year
Scar – Gyakie ft JBee
Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft Lasmid
Terminator – King Promise ft Yung Jon
Manodzi. – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo -Winner
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif
Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger
Collaboration of the Year
Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy -Winner
Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid
Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty
Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke
Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye
Y’ahitte Remix – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
Best Hip-Hop Song
Lonely Road – O’ Kenneth ft Xlimkid
Otan – Sarkodie –Winner
Scar – Gyakie ft J bee
Sowutuom – Medikal
Dear God – Strongman
Yaya – Black Sherif
Akatani – Kweku Smoke
The Hardest – Amerado
African Artiste of the year
Rema
Tyla
Asake
Burna Boy
Davido –Winner
Jzyno
Best New Artist
Bandy Banner
DSL
King Paluta –Winner
Maya Blu
Olivetheboy
Oseikrom Sikanii
Best Music Video
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Wasted Eyes – Amaarae
Paradise – Black Sherif
Fate – Kuami Eugene
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
100% – Scott Evans
Oil In My Head – Black Sherif
Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi –Winner
Best Afropop Song
Super Super – Efya
Not God RMX – Fameye ft Stonebwoy
Rent Free – Gyakie
I Lied – Kidi
Terminator – King Promise –Winner
Bad Boy – Lasmid
Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger
Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Best Afrobeats Song
Likor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy
Otelo – Fancy Gadam ft Kumai Eugene
Hossana – Banzy Banero
Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
Monica – Kuami Eugene
Case RMX – Mr Drew ft Morpthy
Goodsin – Olive the Boy –Winner
Best Afrobeats Artiste
Gyakie
Camidoh
Kidi
King Promise –Winner
Mr Drew
Efya
Wendy Shay
Best Highlife Song
Adoley – Camidoh
Party – Adina ft Kofi Kinaata
Kweku Ananse RMX – Amerado ft Fameye -Winner
Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
Overthinking – Kofi Kinaata
Vero – Kelyvn Boy
Yolo – Kuami Eugene
You Dey Feel the Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
Africa Money – Wendy Shay
Best Hip-Life Song
Insha Allah – Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta
Masesa – Jay Bhad ft Kwaku DMC & Skyface SDW
Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke
Yahitte RMX – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene –Winner
Eye Nwanwa – Guru
Oh My Linda – Reggie Osei ft O’ Kenneth, Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC
Audio Engineer of the Year
Killing Skills – Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae
Liquid Beats – Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye
Miz Master Garzy – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo-Winner
Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo – Iyawo by Josh Blakk
Loudaa – My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya
Daniel Ayittah – Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
Producer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Liquid Beats
Killbeatz
MOG Beatz –Winner
Izjoe Beatz
Beatz Vampire
Best Video Director
Yaw Skyface – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Lauren Dunn – Wasted Eyes by Amaarae
David Nicole-Sey – Paradise by Black Sherif
Xbill Ebenezer – Fate by Kuami Eugene
Rex – Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
The Boldz – 100% by Scott Evans
Babs Direction – Oil In My Head by Black Sherif
Bani World – Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke
Jwillz – Into the Future by Stonebwoy
Xbill Ebenezer – Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi
Unsung Artiste of the Year
Kwesi Amewuga –Winner
Life Achievement Award Amakye Dede
Music for Good Award Eugene Zuta
