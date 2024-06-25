The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), a prestigious event in the music industry, was successfully hosted by Charterhouse on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The highlight of the evening was dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, who clinched the most coveted award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon the legendary Highlife Artiste, Amakye Dede, in recognition of his significant contributions to the music industry.

The event was a grand spectacle, with attendees dressed in their finest attire. They were seen swaying to the high-energy performances delivered by the line-up of artistes for the evening.

Check below for the nomination list

CATEGORY NOMINEES WINNER

Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Nacee

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy –Winner

Best Gospel Song

Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko

Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere

Aseda – Nacee –Winner

Kaafo – Perez Muzik

Mo – Piesie Esther

100% – Scott Evans

Say Amen – Diana Hamilton

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Best Gospel Artiste

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

Perez Musik

Nacee –Winner

Piesie Esther

Scott Evans

Mavis Okyere

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy –Winner

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Truth – DSL

Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode

Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata –Winner

San Bra – Samini

Non-Stop – Stonebwoy

Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft Samini

Most Popular Song

Hossana – Bandy Banero

Yaya – Black Sherif

Scar – Gyakie ft JBee

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Terminator – King Promise

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty

Aseda – Nacee

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Otan – Sarkodie

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Kweku Ananse – Amerado

Best Rap Performance

The Hardest – Amerado

Warning – Eno Barony

Boasiako – FimFim

5th August (7) – Lyrical Joe

Dear God – Strongman –Winner

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year

Abiana

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene –Winner

Akwaboah

FRA

Highlife Song of the Year

Adoley – Camidoh

Party – Adina ft Kofi Kinaata

Kweku Ananse RMX – Amerado ft Fameye –Winner

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena

Overthinking – Kofi Kinaata

Vero – Kelyvn Boy

Yolo – Kuami Eugene

You Dey Feel the Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

Africa Money – Wendy Shay

Songwriter of the Year

Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry

Fameye – Not God

DSL – Truth

Sarkodie. – Otan

Akwaboah – Esikyire

Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft Angelique Kidjo –Winner

Best Male Vocal Performance

Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)

Kyei Mensa – Gyidie

Kofi Karikari ft Eternity – You Are Great -Winner

Josh Blakk – Hankipanki

Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl

KiDi – I Lied

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina – Baby

Abiana – Far Away

Lordina The Soprano – His Grace

Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands –Winner

Niiella – temple

TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe

Best Hip-Hop Artiste Amerado

Black Sherif –Winner

Jay Bahd

King Paluta

Medikal

Sarkodie

Record of The Year

Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae

Far Away – Abiana

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo –Winner

Iyawo – Josh Blakk

Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye

My Helper – Efya

Album/EP of The Year

Taste of Africa – Abiana

Fountain Baby – Amaarae

Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene

Planning & Plotting – Medikal

5th Dimension – Stonebwoy –Winner

International Collaboration of The Year

Scar – Gyakie ft JBee

Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft Lasmid

Terminator – King Promise ft Yung Jon

Manodzi. – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo -Winner

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft Black Sherif

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger

Collaboration of the Year

Liquor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy -Winner

Lonely Road – O’Kenneth, Xlimkid

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft Mophty

Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke

Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft Fameye

Y’ahitte Remix – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene

You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena

Best Hip-Hop Song

Lonely Road – O’ Kenneth ft Xlimkid

Otan – Sarkodie –Winner

Scar – Gyakie ft J bee

Sowutuom – Medikal

Dear God – Strongman

Yaya – Black Sherif

Akatani – Kweku Smoke

The Hardest – Amerado

African Artiste of the year

Rema

Tyla

Asake

Burna Boy

Davido –Winner

Jzyno

Best New Artist

Bandy Banner

DSL

King Paluta –Winner

Maya Blu

Olivetheboy

Oseikrom Sikanii

Best Music Video

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Wasted Eyes – Amaarae

Paradise – Black Sherif

Fate – Kuami Eugene

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

100% – Scott Evans

Oil In My Head – Black Sherif

Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi –Winner

Best Afropop Song

Super Super – Efya

Not God RMX – Fameye ft Stonebwoy

Rent Free – Gyakie

I Lied – Kidi

Terminator – King Promise –Winner

Bad Boy – Lasmid

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft Ruger

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Best Afrobeats Song

Likor – KiDi ft Stonebwoy

Otelo – Fancy Gadam ft Kumai Eugene

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Case RMX – Mr Drew ft Morpthy

Goodsin – Olive the Boy –Winner

Best Afrobeats Artiste

Gyakie

Camidoh

Kidi

King Promise –Winner

Mr Drew

Efya

Wendy Shay

Best Highlife Song

Adoley – Camidoh

Party – Adina ft Kofi Kinaata

Kweku Ananse RMX – Amerado ft Fameye -Winner

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

My Darling – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena

Overthinking – Kofi Kinaata

Vero – Kelyvn Boy

Yolo – Kuami Eugene

You Dey Feel the Vibe – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

Africa Money – Wendy Shay

Best Hip-Life Song

Insha Allah – Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta

Masesa – Jay Bhad ft Kwaku DMC & Skyface SDW

Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft Kweku Smoke

Yahitte RMX – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene –Winner

Eye Nwanwa – Guru

Oh My Linda – Reggie Osei ft O’ Kenneth, Jay Bahd & Kwaku DMC

Audio Engineer of the Year

Killing Skills – Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae

Liquid Beats – Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye

Miz Master Garzy – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo-Winner

Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo – Iyawo by Josh Blakk

Loudaa – My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya

Daniel Ayittah – Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye

Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Liquid Beats

Killbeatz

MOG Beatz –Winner

Izjoe Beatz

Beatz Vampire

Best Video Director

Yaw Skyface – Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Lauren Dunn – Wasted Eyes by Amaarae

David Nicole-Sey – Paradise by Black Sherif

Xbill Ebenezer – Fate by Kuami Eugene

Rex – Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

The Boldz – 100% by Scott Evans

Babs Direction – Oil In My Head by Black Sherif

Bani World – Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke

Jwillz – Into the Future by Stonebwoy

Xbill Ebenezer – Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi

Unsung Artiste of the Year

Kwesi Amewuga –Winner

Life Achievement Award Amakye Dede

Music for Good Award Eugene Zuta

—–

