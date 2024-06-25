Iconic Afro-Dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla better known as Stonebwoy has emerged victorious at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, claiming the prestigious Artiste of the Year award.

He faced tough competition from fellow Ghanaian music stars Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Sarkodie, Nacee, and Black Sherif but ultimately emerged on top.

This remarkable win marks Stonewoy’s second time taking home the coveted Artiste of the Year trophy, solidifying his place as a powerhouse in Ghana’s music scene.

After bagging eleven nominations, Stonebwoy won six awards making him the highest winner on the night.

The Iconic Afro-dancehall musician also joins Sarkodie as the only two artistes to have won the enviable Artiste of The Year title twice since its inception in 1999.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards took place at the Grand Arena Of the International Conference Centre[AICC] on June 1.