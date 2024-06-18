Rt. Hon. Lord Paul Boateng of the UK House of Lords has painted a stark picture of the severe food insecurity affecting millions globally.

According to him, many companies across the globe have recorded lower incomes than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the 2024 Annual Leadership Lecture held at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Lord Boateng shared a concerning statistic.

He noted that about 60% of the poorest countries in the world are in a state of debt crisis or at real risk of it.

“Today, our world has a lower income than it had before the pandemic. 60% and rising of the poorest countries in the world are in a state of debt crisis or at real risk of it. The latest figures from the World Food Programme (WFP) suggest that as many as 309 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity.

“For all domestic food prices, inflation remains stubbornly high; there is no country in the world that has not experienced domestic food price inflation,” he stated.

In the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Ghana ranks 62nd out of the 125 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2023 GHI scores. With a score of 13.7, Ghana has a level of hunger that is moderate.