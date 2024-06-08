Leading companies and distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performances in the country’s manufacturing industry were honoured at the eighth edition of the Ghana Manufacturing Awards (GMA) on the theme; ” Promoting Trade: Instituting Sustainable Tariffs”.
The event, held on Friday, May 31st, 2024, was organised by Xodus Communications Limited with support from PayAngel (Ultimate Sponsor), Graphic Plus and Kaya seeks to celebrate companies and individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance in stewardship, health and safety, Corporate Social Responsibility and innovation in the manufacturing sector.
Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, the Events Director of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior, said this year’s winners were carefully scrutinised by the awarding board and focused on innovation in the industry with the ultimate aim of compelling individuals and companies to compete locally and globally.
According to him, the manufacturing sector’s contributions to national development are really impactful and some manufacturers have stood the test of time by adding value and innovation over the years.
“This year’s winners have really gone through a lot of scrutiny right from the awarding board, HSEQ auditors and the third-party consultants. We are here to celebrate and salute Achievers in the industry”, Mr. Abbey stated.
Meanwhile, Muhanad Yousif (Head of Strategic Planning, Resource Mobilization and Partnership) at Africa Continental Free Trade Area, (AfCFTA) also took the opportunity to urge businesses to freely collaborate with African countries to improve the standards of living in Africa.
“We encourage all businesses to continue trading among others in the continent to promote and improve our domestic economies,” he said
The Ghana Manufacturing Awards has over the years celebrated excellence and professional standards in the manufacturing industry, and will continue to do so.
Here are the winners of the 2024 Ghana Manufacturing Awards;
2024 GMA WINNERS LIST*
HALL OF FAME-
1. MINERAL WATER PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
BLOWCHEM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Honorary
2. LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD
MUKESH VASDEV THAKWANI
3. STEEL MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
B5 PLUS LIMITED
4. JEWELLERY MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
PMMC JEWELLERY LIMITED
5. DETERGENT MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
AFRICAN CONSUMER PRODUCTS.
6. PAPER PRODUCT MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
JAYKAY INDUSTRIES & INVESTMENT.LTD
7. PLASTIC MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR – HOUSEHOLD PLASTICS
QUALIPLAST LTD
8. PLASTIC MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR – INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS
QUALIPLAST LTD
9. ELECTRICAL MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
ALPHA TND LMITED
10. MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR
GBFOODS GHANA LTD – ANIGYE ABA FIE PROMO
11. CYLINDER MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
SIGMA GHANA
THIS CATEGORY HAS BEEN DIVIDED INTO TWO– (BAKERY & CHOCOLATE)
12. CONFECTIONARY PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR¬- BAKERY
TWELLIUM INDUSTRIALS LIMITED
13. CONFECTIONARY PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR¬- CHOCOLATE
COCOA PROCESSING COMPANY
THESE CATEGORIES HAVE NOMINEES
14. BEVERAGES PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR – ALCOHOLIC
BLOWCHEM INDSUTRIES LIMITED
15. BEVERAGES PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR-NON ALCOHOLIC
BLOCHEM INDUSTRIES LIMITED
16. MINERAL WATER PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
TWELLIUM INDUSTRIALS LIMITED
17. SOFT DRINK PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
TWELLIUM INDUSTRIALS LIMITED
18. PROMISING MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF YEAR
VESTER OIL MILLS Limited
19. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND QUALITY
NUTRIFOODS GHANA LIMITED
20. BEST GROWING MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
ALPHA TND LMITED
21. BRAND OF THE YEAR AWARD
GBFOODS GHANA LTD
22. MANUFACTURING INNOVATIONS AWARD
JAYKAY INDUSTRIES & INVESTMENT LTD
23. FOOD PROCESSING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
DE UNITED FOODS INDUSTRIES GHANA LIMITED
24. EXPORT MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
ALPHA TND LIMITED
25. AGRO – PROCESSING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
WILMAR AFRICA LTD
26. EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR
FAIRAFRIC GHANA LIMITED
27. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
PAWAN AIDASANI (JAYKAY INDUSTRIES & INVESTMENT.LTD)
28. CEO OF THE YEAR
DAVID AFFLU (GBFOODS GHANA LTD)
29. MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
ALPHA TND LIMITED