Leading companies and distinguished individuals who have demonstrated exceptional performances in the country’s manufacturing industry were honoured at the eighth edition of the Ghana Manufacturing Awards (GMA) on the theme; ” Promoting Trade: Instituting Sustainable Tariffs”.

The event, held on Friday, May 31st, 2024, was organised by Xodus Communications Limited with support from PayAngel (Ultimate Sponsor), Graphic Plus and Kaya seeks to celebrate companies and individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance in stewardship, health and safety, Corporate Social Responsibility and innovation in the manufacturing sector.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, the Events Director of Xodus Communications Limited, Richard Abbey Junior, said this year’s winners were carefully scrutinised by the awarding board and focused on innovation in the industry with the ultimate aim of compelling individuals and companies to compete locally and globally.

According to him, the manufacturing sector’s contributions to national development are really impactful and some manufacturers have stood the test of time by adding value and innovation over the years.

“This year’s winners have really gone through a lot of scrutiny right from the awarding board, HSEQ auditors and the third-party consultants. We are here to celebrate and salute Achievers in the industry”, Mr. Abbey stated.

Meanwhile, Muhanad Yousif (Head of Strategic Planning, Resource Mobilization and Partnership) at Africa Continental Free Trade Area, (AfCFTA) also took the opportunity to urge businesses to freely collaborate with African countries to improve the standards of living in Africa.

“We encourage all businesses to continue trading among others in the continent to promote and improve our domestic economies,” he said

The Ghana Manufacturing Awards has over the years celebrated excellence and professional standards in the manufacturing industry, and will continue to do so.

Here are the winners of the 2024 Ghana Manufacturing Awards;

2024 GMA WINNERS LIST*

HALL OF FAME-

1. MINERAL WATER PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

BLOWCHEM INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Honorary

2. LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD

MUKESH VASDEV THAKWANI

3. STEEL MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

B5 PLUS LIMITED

4. JEWELLERY MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

PMMC JEWELLERY LIMITED

5. DETERGENT MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

AFRICAN CONSUMER PRODUCTS.

6. PAPER PRODUCT MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

JAYKAY INDUSTRIES & INVESTMENT.LTD

7. PLASTIC MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR – HOUSEHOLD PLASTICS

QUALIPLAST LTD

8. PLASTIC MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR – INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS

QUALIPLAST LTD

9. ELECTRICAL MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

ALPHA TND LMITED

10. MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

GBFOODS GHANA LTD – ANIGYE ABA FIE PROMO

11. CYLINDER MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

SIGMA GHANA

THIS CATEGORY HAS BEEN DIVIDED INTO TWO– (BAKERY & CHOCOLATE)

12. CONFECTIONARY PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR¬- BAKERY

TWELLIUM INDUSTRIALS LIMITED

13. CONFECTIONARY PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR¬- CHOCOLATE

COCOA PROCESSING COMPANY

THESE CATEGORIES HAVE NOMINEES

14. BEVERAGES PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR – ALCOHOLIC

BLOWCHEM INDSUTRIES LIMITED

15. BEVERAGES PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR-NON ALCOHOLIC

BLOCHEM INDUSTRIES LIMITED

16. MINERAL WATER PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

TWELLIUM INDUSTRIALS LIMITED

17. SOFT DRINK PRODUCING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

TWELLIUM INDUSTRIALS LIMITED

18. PROMISING MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF YEAR

VESTER OIL MILLS Limited

19. EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND QUALITY

NUTRIFOODS GHANA LIMITED

20. BEST GROWING MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

ALPHA TND LMITED

21. BRAND OF THE YEAR AWARD

GBFOODS GHANA LTD

22. MANUFACTURING INNOVATIONS AWARD

JAYKAY INDUSTRIES & INVESTMENT LTD

23. FOOD PROCESSING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

DE UNITED FOODS INDUSTRIES GHANA LIMITED

24. EXPORT MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

ALPHA TND LIMITED

25. AGRO – PROCESSING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

WILMAR AFRICA LTD

26. EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR

FAIRAFRIC GHANA LIMITED

27. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

PAWAN AIDASANI (JAYKAY INDUSTRIES & INVESTMENT.LTD)

28. CEO OF THE YEAR

DAVID AFFLU (GBFOODS GHANA LTD)

29. MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

ALPHA TND LIMITED