Nestlé Ghana Ltd in another exciting promotion, has rewarded its loyal consumers through the IDEAL “YONKO PA” promotion.

Beauty Afor, a farmer from Sokode Ando in the Volta Region won the grand prize of GHC100,000.

Selina Kulavi a koko seller from Teshie, in Accra also took home a cash prize of GHS50,000 and David Nartey a carpenter from Accra won a cash prize of GHS25,000.

Five other lucky winners were awarded GHS5,000 each, five other lucky winners took home television sets and another set of five won double door fridges.

Grand winner of the ideal Yonkoa Promo, Beauty Afor, also an iced kenkey seller was very excited she will support her children’s education and push some into her business as well pay her rent.

This promotion, gives back to IDEAL Milks loyal consumers by providing among others substantial cash to reinvigorate, reignite and keep their dreams, hopes and aspirations alive by investing in their lives.

Ideal Original, Ghana’s favourite milk has been nourishing Ghanaians for more than 50 years with its rich, creamy taste.​

Milk is a natural source of calcium and Ideal Original is enriched with vitamin D for a great breakfast, lunch, and supper.​

The promo which ran from March to June this year, saw over 500,000 entries across the country. In three mini draws, over 32,000 individuals were rewarded.

Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah, Nestlé Ghana’s Category Manager for Dairy which includes CARNATION, NIDO, and new addition, GOLDEN MORN, expressed his sincere congratulations to the winners, emphasizing the significance of the promotion and its impact on the lives of consumers.

He stated, “This promotion showcases our commitment to consumers, giving back, and positively impacting lives. We are thrilled to reward our loyal customers with these incredible prizes. Whether it’s investing in businesses, pursuing new projects, or personal improvement, we believe these prizes will contribute to the winners’ growth and success’.

Consumers participated in the promotion by simply buying any IDEAL Original with the “Yonko Pa label, peel the label to reveal a special promotion code.

Dialed the code to *380*10# free of charge. Participants who dialed-in the codes correctly to the short code were entered into a weekly draw. The entries were subsequently entered into the grand draw.

As a brand, which is affectionately known as “Ghana’s Favorite Milk”, IDEAL MILK continuous to stand with its loyal consumers through these tough times as a true “Yonko Pa”.