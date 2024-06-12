The strike by the staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) is beginning to bite hard as it enters its third day.

The workers are demanding improved working conditions from the government.

Applicants who visited the National Identification Authority’s offices in the Ashanti region to register or renew their Ghana cards in Kumasi were turned away as the offices remained closed.

Hawa Ali, an applicant who travelled from Manso Adubea to the Ashanti regional office was left disappointed.

She is thus reiterating calls for the government to address the concerns of the striking workers to prevent the frustration that applicants are currently going through due to the strike.

“I am from Manso Adubea. I wanted to register for the Ghana Card, but I learned they are on strike. So I am appealing to the government to address their concerns so they can come back to work. I needed it as a requirement to open a bank account.

“Their absence has really affected me. Imagine coming all the way from Manso Adubea purposefully for this only to meet their absence. I’ve just wasted my transport fare. So I’m appealing to the government to come to their aid.”

Another applicant said, “I lost my money and my Ghana Card this morning, so I wanted to come and get a replacement of the lost card, only to get here and be told that the workers are on strike.

“I need a replacement card urgently so I don’t possibly lose my job. I am therefore appealing to the government to address the concerns of the striking workers so they can return to work.

