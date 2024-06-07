Residents and business owners in Jachie in the Ashanti Region are breathing a sigh of relief as electricity supply has been restored after a three-week blackout.

The community was plunged into darkness following a devastating rainstorm that destroyed electricity poles, injured several people, and claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl.

The storm, which ripped off roofs and damaged properties, left businesses and households in the dark, causing significant disruptions to daily life.

However, after nearly three weeks of outage, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has successfully restored power to the area.

Residents and business owners are ecstatic about the restoration of electricity, expressing gratitude to ECG for their swift response.

“We are very happy; God bless ECG for restoring the power for us. The outage really affected our work, so we are very happy now that it’s been resolved,” said a local business owner.

While celebrating the return of electricity, business owners are also appealing to ECG to improve their response time to power-related complaints, minimizing the impact of future outages on businesses.