Caterers under the government’s school feeding programme in the Ashanti region are threatening to embark on a demonstration following the government’s failure to pay outstanding arrears for three academic terms.

The caterers who have expressed disappointment and frustration say they have not received any payment from September 2023 to June 2024, even after several unfulfilled promises from the government.

The situation they lament is affecting their operations as they are unable to pay their creditors, some of whom are threatening to get them arrested.

They have thus given the government up to the end of Wednesday, June 26 to ensure the monies hit their account or face their wrath.

Education think tank, Africa Education Watch, in a study, noted that a 200 percent increase in the cost of the school feeding programme is required for the provision of quality food to beneficiaries.

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, said an amount of GH¢3 billion is needed to sustain the programme.

