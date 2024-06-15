The Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued an order for the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to deliver a detailed report on the investigation into the supposed abandonment of a patient at Gomoa Ojobi, Central Region, within a 30-day timeframe.

The GHS confirmed on Friday, June 14, that it had initiated a probe into the incident following the emergence of a video that sparked widespread speculation on Thursday, June 13.

The footage allegedly shows a woman, enveloped in sheets, abandoned in a bush.

The incident, which has been widely discussed on social media platforms, involves accusations that the woman was left in the bush by an ambulance belonging to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

In a directive to the GHS dated Friday, June 14, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Health Minister, emphasised that “It is the position of the Ministry that this process is concluded within a maximum of 30 days from the date of constitution of the committee and a report submitted to my office.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital