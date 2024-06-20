The Member of Parliament for North Tongu and convener of the ‘Hands off our Hotels’ demonstration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that a second part of the protest will be held in the Central Region.

Ablakwa on Tuesday, June 18, led protesters to demand that the government halt the sale of 60 percent shares in four hotels owned by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Rock City Hotel, a company owned by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

He later indicated in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that there was a growing call for a second demonstration, particularly from the Central Region, which houses two of the affected hotels—Elmina and Ridge Royal.

Ablakwa referenced a letter that the Omanhene of the Edina Traditional Council had written against the sale of one of the hotels at Elmina and warned there would certainly be a second part of the protest if the president did not act on the demands of the demonstrators to halt the sale.

The North Tongu legislator took to his Facebook page on Thursday, June 20, to announce that he had heard the cry of the people of the Central Region and had resolved to stage a protest there.

“May I respectfully assure the revered chiefs and good people of the Central Region who have called us for a patriotic partnership to stage the next #HandsOffOurHotels demonstration since they are vehemently opposed to the sale of Elmina Beach Hotel and Ridge Royal Hotel both in the Central Region that we have unanimously agreed and resolved to hold a similar massive protest in the Central Region if President Akufo-Addo fails to stop the sales within the next few days.”

