The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is demanding the immediate summoning of the board and management of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and the Ministry of Health over the alleged abandonment of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

Rumours of the act went rife on Thursday, June 13, with a video in circulation purportedly showing a woman wrapped in sheets and left in a bush.

Reports suggest that the woman was dumped in the bush by an ambulance of the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 14, Ablakwa described the act as the height of inhumanity that must be urgently addressed by summoning all the stakeholders involved.

“There is a matter that I was hit with on national television this morning, and I am sure the Majority Leader will be concerned because it happened in his constituency. It has been reported that doctors and nurses at the Winneba Government just threw out a patient who had an accident because they couldn’t locate her family.

“They just took her in an ambulance and went and dumped her in the bush and she died after three days.

“This is the height of inhumanity and Parliament should take an interest, and we have to summon the Health Minister, the Ghana Health Service, and the board and management of the Winneba Government Hospital.

“We have to conduct an urgent probe into this matter and this negligence, abuse of the 1992 Constitution, and the gross violation of the Hippocratic oath of our doctors cannot be accepted.”

