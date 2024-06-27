Absa Bank Ghana Limited has launched its Vocational Skills Training Programme for Women, aiming to train 100 selected young women in vocational skills, with plans to extend this to 400 women over the next three years.

The programme, launched in partnership with the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), took place at the Absa Learning and Development Centre in Accra.

During the launch, Adolph Kpegah, Interim Managing Director of Absa Ghana, highlighted the programme’s goal of increasing employment opportunities for women.

“The programme is designed to tackle youth unemployment and enhance employability, particularly for women who could not continue their education due to various reasons. By providing practical, in-demand skills, we aim to create a skilled workforce that contributes economically and enables these women to earn a living,” Kpegah said.

Adding “We expect this initiative to reduce youth unemployment, boost productivity, alleviate poverty, and improve living standards in our communities.”

Fairuza Safian, National Director of CAMFED Ghana, noted that the partnership with ABSA is a strategic effort to equip marginalised women with essential skills.

Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Director General of Ghana TVET Services, praised the collaboration, emphasising its potential to promote TVET and encourage more young women to enter traditionally male-dominated fields like the technical and construction sectors.

The event also featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Absa Bank Ghana and CAMFED.

Notable attendees included Adolph Kpegah, Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Zico Christian Agbebo (Programmes Manager of CAMFED), selected female trainees, and staff members from both ABSA Ghana and CAMFED.