Youth and Sports Minister Yussif Mustpaha has told Parliament that every Cedi spent on the 2023 African Games will be accounted for.

Yussif Mustapha said the government spent according to the budgetary allocation for the games.

The government allocated some 230 million dollars for the three-week games hosted in Accra.

Yussif Mustapha took on the Minority caucus for not congratulating Ghana’s athletes for the medals they won during the games.

“Every Cedi used for the games is going to be accounted for. And I just want you to know that every penny is going to be accounted for, be rest assured.

“You should rather be congratulating Team Ghana, because so far we have not seen the Minority issuing any statement congratulating the sportsmen and women who fought very hard in lifting the flag of our country very high. And neither has the leadership of the Minority issued any statement.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x