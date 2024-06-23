The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has launched the Homowo Clean-up exercise and says all shops must remain closed on the day of the exercise.

“We expect all shops and businesses in the designated area to close on the day of the exercise. We also urge leaders of various groups and associations to participate fully,” the Ga Mantse said when he launched the initiative at the premises of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The clean-up exercise is expected to start on July 2.

The one-month campaign, themed “Let’s Keep Accra Clean”, aims to promote good waste management practices, improve environmental cleanliness, and instil a sense of community ownership and responsibility towards environmental stewardship.

The exercise, a collaboration between the Ga Traditional Council (GTC), and other government agencies will take place in all the 25 local government authorities within the Greater Accra Region.

It will involve household registration for organised waste collection services, education on waste management techniques, and enforcement of bylaws to ensure compliance with waste management regulations.

The Ga Mantse warned against the politicisation of the exercise, emphasising that environmental cleanliness affects everyone regardless of political affiliations.

He urged all residents to adhere strictly to sanitation bylaws, clean their frontages, gutters, and premises, and called for the reintroduction of communal labour and intensified public education on sanitation.

He also issued a stern warning to those who refuse to comply with the sanitation bylaws, stating that a special task force would be deployed to arrest offenders and ensure they face the full force of the law.

“The Assemblies should also take up their responsibilities by making refuse bins available and at vantage points,” he urged.

He announced an exciting twist to the clean-up campaign—sanitation competitions, stating that schools, communities, markets, and lorry stations will vie for the top spot, with awards up for grabs for the cleanest.

These awards will motivate participants to go the extra mile, fostering a spirit of friendly competition and community pride, he said.

To this end, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II took the opportunity to issue a rallying cry to corporate institutions in the capital, urging them to embrace sustainable practices and green policies that prioritise environmental wellbeing.

In a show of support, collaborating government ministries pledged their resources and expertise to ensure the initiative’s success, demonstrating their commitment to a cleaner, greener Accra.

The Accra Mayor, Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, called for change, decrying the city’s persistent poor sanitary conditions.

She emphasised that a clean environment was pivotal to safety and security, and praised the Ga Mantse’s involvement, saying, “His Majesty’s participation underscores the gravity of this issue and the collective responsibility we must embrace to create a cleaner, healthier Accra for all.

She vowed that the AMA will spare no effort in ensuring the clean-up exercise was a resounding success, leaving no stone unturned in the quest for a cleaner, greener, and healthier Accra.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Vincent Ekow Assafuah, praised the Ga Mantse’s leadership, acknowledging his invaluable contributions to Accra’s cleanliness.

He observed that the Homowo festival was not “merely a celebration, but a poignant reflection of our cultural heritage, deeply rooted in the values of cleanliness and community pride.”

For her part, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Lydia Seyram Alhassan, said her ministry was fully equipped and ready for the clean-up exercise.

She revealed an arsenal of resources, including 30 compaction trucks, over 30 tricycles, thousands of Wellington boots, 15,000 security personnel, a dedicated task force, and environmental health officers tasked with enforcing sanitation bye-laws.

She urged every citizen in Accra to join forces and play an active role in making the campaign a resounding success.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, commended his predecessor’s efforts and expressed gratitude to the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) for reviving the ‘Keep Accra Clean’ campaign.

He noted that the exercise will be implemented in phases, with the first phase set to launch on July 2 in the Accra metropolitan area.

“We have mobilised resources, and forged partnership to ensure the success of the clean-exercise,” he assured.