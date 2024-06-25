An unidentified group of illicit miners, who were previously operating in Osino within the Fanteakwa South District, have resumed their mining activities along the main Accra Kumasi Highway.

On February 8, 2023, the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners visited the site and discovered deep hollow cracks and water-filled holes. The miners had diverted the course of the Birim River, bringing it dangerously close to the highway.

These miners had ceased their activities following a report by Citi News, but a year later, they have returned with increased intensity. This time, they are mining on the opposite side of the road, where the Electricity Company of Ghana has its transmission lines and other installations, leaving electricity poles precariously hanging.

Godwin Armah, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, who had previously described the situation as unfortunate, is reportedly planning to petition the Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources about the devastation caused by these illegal miners.

Channel One News has confirmed that the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana, after visiting the site to verify the illegal activities, is preparing to release a statement about this unfortunate incident that threatens their operations and installations.

Despite the Fanteakwa South District Security Council’s directive for all miners in the area to undertake reclamation, the lives of thousands of people who travel on the Osino stretch of the Accra Kumasi Highway remain at risk. Any significant rainfall in the area could cause that portion of the road to collapse.