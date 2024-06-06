The main Accra-Winneba Highway has caved in, greatly impeding the flow of vehicular traffic after the Ayensu River was diverted by a contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway.

Commuters were stranded Thursday morning after the strong floodwaters from the Ayensu River created a big gulley across the main highway.

A visit to the site by Citi FM’s Calvis Tetteh met frustrated commuters who called for urgent measures to be taken to restore the broken road and sanctions meted to the contractor.

The diversion also caused the flooding of over 150 houses at Gomoa Mampong on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

The diversion affected a bridge spanning the River Ayensu, which originates from the Eastern Region and flows across the Accra-Cape Coast Highway at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region and flows into the sea.

Robert Hackman, the Gomoa East District Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO), in an interview with Calvis Tetteh, urged commuters to use alternative routes at Winneba while restoration works are undertaken.

