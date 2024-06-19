The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has appealed to the government to immediately resolve their longstanding concerns.

Although the Ministry of Health (MoH) has appealed to MELPWU to call off its nationwide strike, which began on June 17, 2024, and return to the negotiation table, it is still striking because of the lack of good conditions of Service for its members.

On Tuesday, June 18, Management at the Manhyia Government Hospital suspended planned surgeries and shut down the facility’s theatre following the strike by MELPWU.

Sources at the facility indicated that only emergency surgery cases were attended to. Patients visiting the hospital for lab services were left stranded, as red bands and notices of the strike had been placed at the hospital’s laboratories.

Speaking in an Eyewitness News interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM on Tuesday, Dr Franklyn Armah, First Vice Chairman of MELPWU expressed his desire for a swift resolution so that members could return to work.

“…I will wish that duty bearers will quickly rally around and call us to table so that we can iron the issue and so we can go back to work as quickly as possible,” he stated.

