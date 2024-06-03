Actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win has been granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court after he was arrested on Monday, June 3.

The actor was arrested by officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Manhyia Divisional Command moments after he was discharged from the hospital.

His arrest is in connection with a recent accident involving a vehicle being driven by the actor which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

The family of the three-year-old boy intensified calls for justice after the death of their relative, but police said delays in the arrest of Lil Win was due to his health condition.

Lil Win has been charged with Dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

The prosecution told the court they were still investigating the matter and insisted the accused should avail himself wherever he was needed.

The prosecution also said the case was delayed due to the health condition of the accused.

Counsel for Lil Win, Margaret Adjei-Twum, however, said her client suffered injuries including internal bleeding and should be granted bail to go through treatment.

She said her client was a popular person in the country and would not escape from the court as the case proceeds.

She also said they were forced to court by the police although her client has not recovered fully.

There was a heavy police presence at the Asokore Mampong District Court.

The case has been adjourned to 27th June 2024.

