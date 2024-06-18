The Ada Outreach Network (AON), a philanthropic entity established by some Ada Senior High School (SHS) alumni, has donated 20 computers and a collection of essential textbooks in Mathematics and Integrated Science to the school.

These resources are anticipated to greatly improve the school’s ICT capabilities, offering students vital exposure to contemporary educational tools and digital literacy skills.

The textbooks are set to enhance the school’s academic offerings, supporting both educators and learners in their pursuit of scholastic distinction.

In addition to the material donations, AON initiated an impactful mentorship programme.

Experienced professionals and distinguished alumni imparted their wisdom on pivotal subjects, aiming to expand the students’ perspectives and motivate them towards varied and rewarding careers.

The topics addressed included “Navigating the Paths to Tertiary Education: Tips and Strategies for Getting in and Succeeding, Career Paths in Technology (ICT), Career Paths in the Arts & Sciences, and Career Paths in Business.”

Before engaging with the students, AON collaborated with the school’s staff to devise strategies and methods to bolster academic results, with a focus on the four central subjects: Mathematics, English, Social Studies, and Integrated Science.

Mr Gabriel Teye-Ali Numotsu, AON’s Director of Partnerships and Advocacy, expressed the organisation’s dedication to fostering the development of youth in the Dangme regions.

“Our vision is to create a world where every young student in the Dangme State is equipped with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities to thrive and shape a brighter future for themselves and their communities. This donation is a testament to our commitment to this vision,” Mr Numotsu affirmed.

The presentation event, conducted on the school grounds, saw the participation of students, educators, school officials, and AON representatives.

The contributions and the mentorship initiative were warmly received by the Ada SHS community, with the school’s senior housemaster, Mr Elvis Frank Birikorang, acknowledging the crucial influence of technology in modern education.

