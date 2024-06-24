Adansi Travels, a leading Ghanaian travel agency, has launched a partnership with Ecobank to enhance tourism within Ghana.

Known for organizing leisure and business travels for individuals, groups, and businesses to destinations worldwide, Adansi Travels is set to offer an exclusive travel package that will provide customers with an exciting travel experience.

At the launch event, Gideon Asare, Managing Director of Adansi Travel and Tour, emphasised that the partnership with Ecobank is designed to ease cash flow challenges for clients, making travel more accessible and affordable.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Williams Danso-Abeam, Head of Consumer Products at Ecobank Ghana, highlighted the partnership as an innovative way to address the financial constraints of customers who wish to travel within the country.

“Ecobank is about creating convenience for our customers and ensuring that we can support them in their activities. This solution emerged from the desire to help people fulfil their travel dreams, despite funding limitations. That’s why we brought this innovation to create convenience for our customers,” Danso-Abeam said.

The Adansi Travels 11th Anniversary Tours are set to begin on July 30, 2024.