Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the government to allocate portions of contracts to the Ghana Publishing Company Limited to enhance its effectiveness as a state-owned institution.

Despite financial constraints, the company has recently made strides under its current leadership.

The Asantehene encouraged the government to make deliberate efforts to ensure the company’s growth.

Speaking during a visit by the company’s management and board members to the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene emphasized the need for policymakers to implement mechanisms to make the company more viable.

“The company has been left to collapse but it is not too late to be revived. I am hopeful that the current leadership is making progress since you are a limited liability company.

“This is an important company because it gazettes everything. If the government supports them with deliberate policies and some percentage of government resources, I believe it will help develop the company. They gazette laws made in Parliament and the National House of Chiefs. It is our responsibility to see the company develop. Management should also do well to project the company as expected. You are already doing well by making the company vibrant. You should continue to uplift the industry.”

Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, David Asante, disclosed plans to open regional offices, with one already established in the Ashanti Region.

We have longed to kick-start preparations for the inauguration of the branch that we have set up in the Ashanti Region, which we have piloted over the few months. We intend to inaugurating the branch on July 10 and the thing is that state institutions that are not doing well do not have what it takes to establish new branches and this is a testament of the leadership of the board of directors of the company, the management and staff of the company and we hope to establish a couple of regional branches and launch what we call the electronic gazzette, where we are going to digitalise all the services provided by Ghana Publishing on a portal where, in the comfort of your own home, you can apply for a gazzette.”

