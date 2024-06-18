A member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom, Rt. Hon. Paul Boateng has urged Ghanaians to adopt excellent leadership values over demagogues.

Speaking at the 2024 University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Annual Leadership Lecture at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium on Tuesday, June 18, Lord Boateng said excellent leadership is one of the major ways Ghana can continue to safely navigate through today’s world, which he said is smeared and confronted by multifaceted economic and social difficulties.

Speaking on the theme “Fulfilling the Promise: The Challenge of Leadership! Moving from Rhetoric to Delivery,” Lord Boateng said Ghanaians must move away from demagoguery to evidence-based and reasoned debate on its developmental journey.

“For the scale of the problems our world faces at this time and the complexity of their nature, the multifaceted nature of effective action required to address them demands a response that is based not on rhetoric alone, not on planned assurances or blind assertions, but on evidence, science, expertise, and the product of tried and tested experiences.

“We live in a world at a time in which there is a crisis of conflicts, a crisis of competence, and a deficit of trust in all of our institutions. A world in which conspiracy theorists abound. We live in a world where demagoguery is preferred to reasoned debate, and there are plenty of demagogues in our world.”

“It has never been more important than at this time for us to stand up to the values of excellence and professionalism in service delivery. It has never been more important to stand up for these values and invest in them,” Lord Boateng added.

