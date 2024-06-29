Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin confirmed that the majority caucus backs Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s decision to select Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

On Friday, June 28, Afenyo-Markin held a private meeting with Dr. Bawumia to discuss his choice of running mate.

The meeting, which commenced at approximately 4 pm at the Vice President’s residence, focused on Dr. Bawumia’s selection of a running mate for the upcoming December elections.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News, the Majority Leader, expressed the caucus’s full support for Dr. Bawumia’s chosen running mate.

He outlined the next steps, indicating that a meeting of the national council will follow, and revealed that their inquiries about President Akufo-Addo’s stance on Dr. Bawumia’s decision have yielded positive feedback, suggesting that all relevant party organs have been duly consulted and are in alignment.

“Yes, the leader of our party and flagbearer met with the leadership of Parliament and had an extensive engagement with us, regarding the way forward for the party going into the 2024 elections.

“And then, the conclusion was that our respected colleague, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, is his choice for running mate. And that is normally the practice, and out of respect, the caucus would have to be informed and engaged about the decision.

“After, I proceeded and engaged the caucus, and so far, the feedback has been positive. That the generality of the caucus members is in support of his choice. What is it is that for it to become official or confirmed, there’s going to be a national council meeting.

“From what he tells us, it appears that there’s going to be a general consensus on that and that will be no problem. We also enquired from him the views of the President [Akufo-Addo] on it, and it was very positive. So, this means that, the various organs have been engaged with the information and that everything is set for our brother, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh to join him to hold the flag of the party for the 2024 elections.

Afenyo-Markin urged the majority caucus to rally behind the Minister of Energy.

He also cautioned his fellow NPP MPs to be circumspect in their public statements, lest they inadvertently harm their party’s chances of securing victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“I would want to strongly make this case that we’re in this together… None is perfect in this whole game, we may have our differences. And once a decision is made, it is made, we must all rally behind him, and make sure that we do the right thing,” he advised.

