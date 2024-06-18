Ghana’s dance stars, Afronitaaa and Abigail, are back home after placing third at this year’s Britain’s Got Talent show held in London.

The talented duo touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to a hero’s welcome on Sunday, June 17.

A massive crowd roared their arrival, showering them with love and cheers. They were greeted with dancing by students from Afronitaaa’s dance school.

Afronitaaa and her prodigy, Abigail made Ghana proud with their thrilling performance at Britain’s Got Talent competition. They made it to the final and placed 3rd.

Their energetic performances caused the Judges and the audience to give them a standing ovation on numerous occasions.

Watch the video of their heroic arrival below