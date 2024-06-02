Talented Ghanaian dance duo, Afronitaaa and Abigail have placed 3rd at the Britain’s Got Talent Series 17 held in London.

Afronitaaa and Abigail came third after Jack Rhodes and Sydnie Christmas who came second and first respectively.

They danced their way to the grand final on Thursday, May 30, 2024, after receiving rousing applause from the audience and the judges.

In the final on Sunday, July 2, the talented Ghanaian dancers got the audience and the judges turned up as they performed to music from Reggie ‘n’ Bollie and Fuse ODG.

Over the past few weeks, the two put smiles on the faces of many in their home country, Ghana and across Africa inspiring others of the many opportunities despite Abigail’s hearing impairment.

Watch their performance at the grand final below