Attorney General (AG) Godfred Yeboah Dame has indicated his intention to continue prosecuting the ambulance case, despite advice from the presiding judge to recuse himself.

The High Court judge overseeing the ambulance case, which involves Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, had earlier suggested that the AG should step away from the trial.

This recommendation came after the judge expressed concern over the AG’s interaction with the third accused person, Richard Jakpa, outside of the court.

The AG had discussed the facts of the case with Jakpa and had encouraged him to submit a medical excuse to the court to facilitate an adjournment.

However, the judge noted that this encounter does not provide sufficient grounds to discontinue prosecutions against the accused persons.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe advised the AG to remove himself from the direct prosecution of the case, believing that this would be in the best interest of the judiciary.

Despite this advice, Dame, during a press engagement after the proceedings stated that the judge’s comment was merely a suggestion. He has decided to proceed with the case, despite the judge’s caution.

“…The judge herself even after her ruling clarified that she has not given any such order at all but it is only an advice…I am conducting the matter I am still conducting the trial. The most important point today is that all the applications filed by the applicants have been dismissed in their entirety.”

“All the five applications have failed. And I think that in reaction to this, I will say that it clearly shows that there are a group of people in this country who ride on manipulation of facts, distortion, and deception of the public. They are always seeking to mislead and deceive the public. Today they have been exposed,” he stated.

