Some students of Ajumako Afransi Technical and Vocational Institute who were admitted at the Ajumako Baah and Salvation Army Polyclinic after taking in a mixture of rice and beans popularly known as waakye have been discharged by medical officers at the facility.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, students of the institute took in waakye for lunch and soon after that some students started complaining of stomach upset forcing teachers of the school to rush them to the hospital.

A Physician Assistant at the Salvation Army Polyclinic where some of the students were taken administered first aid bringing the situation under control.

School authorities have, however, refused to comment on the matter.

