Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu will spend two more years in office as his contract has been extended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Asiedu was due for statutory retirement on August 1, 2024.

A notice dated June 19 from the Audit Service congratulated Mr. Asiedu on the extension.

“I wish to bring to the information of all staff that His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana, has extended the tenure of the office of the Auditor General, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu for the next two years,” the notice read.

“The Service extends its congratulations to our Auditor General on the extension of his appointment. Thank you,” the notice added.

