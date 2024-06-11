The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected claims by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that his government has been at the forefront of fighting corruption.

During the commissioning of the Law House project in Accra on Monday, June 10, President Akufo-Addo said his administration is committed to upholding the principles of justice in his government’s ongoing fight against corruption.

However, the NDC contends that many corruption cases have not been investigated under his leadership.

Malik Basintale, Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC told Citi News in an interview on Tuesday that, “COVID 19, there were lots of exposés that COVID funds were misappropriated. The auditor general told us that GH14m was used to set up a facility at Adaklu, and abandoned it to the mercy of the weather.

“Over GHC11m were shared with cronies and they were testimonies from NPP persons. An example is Felicia Tetteh…who admitted that part of the money was given to her to spend and use for the campaign. Yet nothing was done in that investigation. She was left off the hook.”

“And so there are series of instances where the president himself was indicted…And so the president, the vice president, together with all their appointees, have been indicted in one way or the other. And it is not even enough to just call Akufo-Addo, the mother’s serpent of corruption.

“In fact, there’s not enough to call Akufo-Addo, the clearing agent. You must call him the clearing agent and he [doubles] as the mother servant of corruption as said by his special prosecutor, Martin Amidu.”

