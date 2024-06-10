President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended Attorney General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame for his pivotal role in the completion of the new Law House.

The Law House, a state-of-the-art facility, is expected to serve as the central hub for legal affairs in Ghana, housing the Attorney General’s offices and other key legal departments. Its commissioning represents the culmination of years of planning and dedication to improving the legal infrastructure in the country.

In his address at the commissioning ceremony of the law house in Accra on Monday, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the tireless efforts of Godfred Dame, stating, “I must at the outset pay glowing tribute to the work undertaken by the AG, Godfred Yeboah Dame in bringing us to this day.

“When he assumed office as AG in 2021 after four years as Deputy AG, the completion status of the law house project as we have been told was at 36%. His commitment together with my support was instrumental in reviving and bringing the project to completion.”

“His efforts ensured that this initiative which [would have] easily ended up as another abandoned government project was implemented to become the impressive structure that we are celebrating…He has done a yeoman’s job and I say a hearty ‘ayekoo’ to him.”

The President also took the opportunity to reiterate his administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and providing the necessary resources to enhance the efficiency of the legal system in Ghana.

The ceremony, which marked a significant milestone in the country’s judicial history, was attended by prominent figures from the judiciary, government officials, and members of the bar association.

The commissioning of the Law House is expected to streamline legal processes and provide a more conducive environment for the administration of justice in Ghana. It also marks a significant step forward in the government’s efforts to modernise the country’s legal framework and infrastructure.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital