The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey has cast doubt on President Akufo-Addo’s promise not to interfere in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on The Point of View on Channel One TV, Fifi Kwetey described President Akufo-Addo’s assurances as “hollow” and “lacking substance”.

During a meeting with the Apostolic Nuncio in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed his commitment to upholding Ghana’s democratic principles, ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

He assured that the will of the Ghanaian people would be respected, and no candidate would be imposed on the nation against their collective decision. The President emphasised that the choice of leader is a sovereign right of the people, and he is dedicated to protecting this democratic right during his tenure.

But Fifi Kwetey accused the President of contradicting his words with actions, eroding trust, and pointed to the instance where the President pledged to sacrifice his presidency to combat illegal mining (galamsey) yet failed to follow through, despite the ongoing threats to water bodies and lives.

“Between you and I, the words of Nana Akufo-Addo are very hollow, shallow, and lack substance. He’s proven in 8 years, what he says and what he does are virtually polls apart. I will not take the words of Nana Akufo-Addo to the bank. I will never trust any words that come from him.

“The man says he’s putting his presidency on the line over ‘galamsey’, what have we seen? The very opposite of it. So, his word is worth nothing, and NDC, we simply don’t put a premium on it,” he pointed out.

Additionally, Fifi Kwetey highlighted the President’s refusal to yield to public pressure when he appointed a communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC), despite widespread concerns about potential bias and the need for impartiality in the electoral process.

“In the history of our country, have you heard of a President who puts amongst the commissioners of the Electoral Commission a card-bearing communicator of the NPP? Nana Akufo-Addo did that, the country spoke, NDC wrote to the Council of State and said this is simply not right. So many other people spoke, did he change? No, he never changed. He simply doesn’t care, he’s stone-deaf. So, for me and the NDC, we do not trust any word of Nana Akufo-Addo, we do not trust him.”

