A former Parliamentary Candidate aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Wa Central Constituency, Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, has donated a pick-up truck and several motorbikes to bolster the party’s efforts in the upcoming 2024 campaign in the Upper West Region, demonstrating his commitment to the NDC party.

He also donated GHc30,000 as seed money for the maintenance and fueling of the donated items.

He made the presentation ahead of a Fundraising Dinner organized by the Upper West Regional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Former President John Dramani Mahama, NDC’s National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the host regional chairman Nasir Sani received the items on behalf of the party.

Speaking at a brief handing-over ceremony, Alhaji Hudu Mogtari said the gesture is the first of many contributions he intends to make for the party’s 2024 campaign.

“We have donated these items to help with the work of the NDC in the Upper West Region. We know the 2024 elections are not going to be easy, and we need all boots on the ground to ensure that we cover every area and effectively communicate the NDC’s message, so that we can win all eleven parliamentary seats in the Upper West Region.”

He added, “The donation of 25 motorbikes and a pick-up truck is to support those who will be doing the groundwork because people need to move around, and these vehicles will be essential.”

He further urged the party leadership to utilize the items effectively for their intended purpose of vigorous campaigning to secure victory in the December polls.

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, commended Alhaji Hudu Mogtari for his intervention.

“Thank you very much, my brother-in-law, for this generous donation. The Upper West Region is critical for the NDC, as it is part of our traditional support base, and we are committed to winning all 11 seats in the region,” John Mahama said.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, also charged the regional leadership of the party to ensure that the positive impact of the donation is felt throughout the campaign.

For his part, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the NDC, Nasir Sani, pledged that the items would be put to good use.

The donation of a pick-up vehicle and several motorbikes towards the party’s campaign efforts has been described by many party supporters as a move that will be instrumental in the upcoming elections.

Background

Formerly serving as the Programme Lead for the African Union Smart Safety Surveillance (AU-3S) Programme, his expertise in building and strengthening health regulatory systems across Africa is unparalleled. Before his continental endeavours, Alhaji Hudu served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Food and Drugs Authority, spearheading crucial initiatives in medicines’ regulatory harmonization and safety standards.

Beyond his professional achievements, Alhaji Hudu’s commitment to community development and social justice has earned him widespread admiration.