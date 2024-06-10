The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has indicated his commitment to ensuring all regional offices of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice are housed in at least a three-storey building structure.

According to Godfred Dame, the practice where state Attorneys in various regions operate from makeshift structures or within the office complexes of other state institutions must be a thing of the past.

He said this at the commissioning of a ten-storey building, which is the new office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice. Godfred Dame while delivering his speech noted his vision to implement what he describes as a modern legal system.

“Towards realising the dream of a modern public legal service, I dare say that the era where regional offices of the attorney general and the minister for justices and other agencies of the ministry perch in the corner of buildings belonging to other government institutions or are sometimes thrown out of premises in which their licensees should be over soon.

“I am of the respectful view that every regional office of the ministry of justice ought to own at least a three-storey edifice and I have commenced discussions in this regard with the World Bank towards the possibility of funding for this project,” he stated.

The new Law House has 10 storeys above ground and a two-tier basement for a car park, which he stated is a model for the efficiency of public lands.

“It will house the three divisions of the offices of the Attorney General ie., the civil division, the prosecution division and the city drafting division.

“In addition to the good number of offices for state attorneys, it boasts of a vast conference room which the GBA can use occasionally,” he added.