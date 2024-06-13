Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance case, has alleged that he was told by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, that the criminal prosecution was to get former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson jailed.

Richard Jakpa testified that the Attorney General disclosed to him that the primary target of the case is the first accused, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

He disclosed this on Thursday, June 13, during cross-examination by Ato Forson’s legal team.

He added that he cooperated and shared documents with the Attorney General because he was assured a no case application would be submitted to have him discharged afterwards.

Mr. Jakpa further stated that this assurance led him to believe that the Attorney General would assist him, resulting in the AG providing him with the addendum to the main contract between the Government of Ghana and Big Sea even before the prosecution had closed its case.

