Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has broken his silence days after the opposition National Democratic Congress released a supposed damning audio conversation between him and Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the controversial defective ambulance case.

After his first appearance in court today since the audio was aired, Mr. Dame said the Lord would see him through his travail.

Speaking to the media, Godfred Yeboah Dame expressed confidence that he will overcome any traps set for him.

“All I can say is that the Lord does not delight in the pleasure of the wicked. Even though they have laid traps for me, I will flee from them. And righteousness will always prevail over evil,” he added.

Background

The Attorney General has been accused of misconduct after his conversation with Mr. Jakpa came to light.

The NDC released an audio recording which allegedly captures a conversation in which Godfred Dame is heard coaching the third accused, Richard Jakpa, on what to say in court, with instructions aimed at discrediting the Minority Leader, Dr. Ato Forson.

This development has prompted the NDC to question Mr. Dame’s suitability as the leader of the Ghana Bar and his role as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The opposition NDC has subsequently called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Mr. Dame if he fails to resign from his position.

—————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital