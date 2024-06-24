Attorney General (AG), Godfred Dame, has urged Ghanaians to reject the falsehoods and misrepresentations of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the ongoing Ambulance case.

Addressing a town hall meeting with some Ghanaian residents in the United Kingdom (UK), Mr Dame stated that the NDC’s allegations had collapsed when the cross-examination of the third defendant in the ambulance case commenced.

He asserted that it was for this reason that the party’s lies and deception should be rejected.

“We should resist all the lies, deceptions and deceits of the NDC and indeed that is their stock-in-trade, and I can attest to that. We’ve been around, we were in Ghana and ofcourse we have been around the UK, and my brother who lives in London called me anxiously the last time because he entered a barber shop and they were talking about the Attorney General. But they didn’t know that the Attorney General’s brother was next in line for his hair to be cut.

“Within a matter of two days when we started our cross-examination of the person who was spreading all those lies, you have seen how the matter is going. Their case has crumbled, as the President will say, “case na t) nsuom” [to wit the case has fallen in water]. So, indeed we should resist the deception and lies of the NDC.

“They will come with all sorts of presentations about every major action or step being taken by this government and therefore we should be on the lookout,” he stated.

On May 28, the NDC unveiled a 16-minute tape as proof to back allegations made by the third defendant, Richard Jakpa, in the ambulance case against the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The NDC claimed that the recording documented a dialogue between Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa, in which Dame supposedly guided Jakpa on the statements to present in court, specifically targeting the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

NDC’s Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, contended that the tape disclosed a coaching session intended to influence Jakpa’s court testimony.

Nketiah stressed that the alleged coaching was designed to shape Jakpa’s statements to incriminate Dr. Forson.

The dispute started when Jakpa, the third defendant in the trial, claimed that he had been coerced to give testimony harmful to Dr. Forson.

According to the NDC, this tape validates Jakpa’s allegations and brings up serious concerns about the conduct of the Attorney General in this high-profile case.

