Private legal practitioner Bobby Banson has raised doubts about whether the presiding judge in the ongoing Ato Forson ambulance case, Her Ladyship Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, will be swayed by public discourse.

Speaking with Selorm Adonoo on The Big Issue on Citi FM/Citi TV, Mr Banson expressed confidence in the judge’s ability to handle matters of the law impartially.

“Anybody who has dealt with Justice Afia will know that she’s one that will be described as a very hard woman, who will not be swayed by public opinion or public perception. I think she’s one of the judges who will deal strictly with the law, facts and the evidence that are available to her.

“I do not think that she will be swayed by public opinion on this and looking at her pronouncements, she said that listen, don’t play with the minds of the court. I’m not going to be influenced by the public about what you do in the public.

“I don’t think she will have doubts at all as to what her jurisdiction is, her role is, to dispense justice not according to public sentiments or emotions.”

He acknowledged the impact of public opinion but firmly believes that this case will be handled differently.

“I will not discount that impact of the public perceptions, sometimes I would want to think the Attorney General may have been a victim of his benevolence, and it’s something we all have to take lessons from.”

On May 28, the presiding judge cautioned Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress, for his commentary on the ongoing trial. Gyamfi had organized a press conference where he levelled accusations at Attorney General Godfred Dame

Richard Jakpa under cross-examination noted that the Attorney General had been calling him at odd hours to get a testimony against the Minority Leader.

This has since generated conversations among Ghanaians with some persons calling for the resignation of the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

Dr. Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and current Minority Leader, is facing trial for his alleged role in the procurement of faulty ambulances for Ghana.

During a press conference, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) played a 16-minute tape of a conversation between the Attorney General and Jakpa. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed the allegations in the audio, describing it as “doctored and manipulated to achieve a malicious intent.”

Jakpa’s legal has applied to the court, requesting that the charges against him be dropped or, alternatively, that the proceedings be halted.

However, the Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, has submitted an affidavit contesting the application by the third defendant in the ambulance case, Richard Jakpa, who is seeking to have charges against him dismissed.

—–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital