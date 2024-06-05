The third accused person in the ongoing ambulance trial, Richard Jakpa, has defended his decision to record the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, in a private conversation that has gone viral.

The Attorney-General has been captured on a leaked tape allegedly trying to convince Mr. Jakpa to implicate Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is the first accused in the case.

Richard Jakpa in an engagement with the media in Accra, justified his decision to record the conversation saying the Attorney-General had breached the law.

“They are claiming it is a doctored tape. I didn’t say that so they should bring the original. They should tender the original to the court.

“We had a private conversation, and it is a conversation that leads to committing crimes so it can no longer be private. It becomes a crime against the states.

“So that private claim is neither here nor there. There must be justice, and I am here seeking justice.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital