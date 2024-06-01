The Attorney General’s office has described Richard Jakpa’s motion to strike out charges against him as an extension of the public theatrics deployed by the third accused to discredit prosecution against him.

This is contained in the office of the Attorney General’s affidavit in opposition to the motion. Richard Jakpa filed the motion on the grounds that the Attorney General had abused his office in conducting the prosecution against him.

This is linked to claims by Richard Jakpa that Godfred Yeboah Dame engaged him at odd hours to testify against the minority leader, ATO FORSON, who is the first accused person in this case.

In the affidavit cited by Citi News, the office of the Attorney General debunks all allegations raised against Godfred Dame.

The Attorney General argued that the prosecution however “is based on cogent evidence unearthed after painstaking investigations conducted.”

For the Attorney General, “the depositions in the affidavit in support of the instant application are laden with spurious allegations which are carefully and mischievously calculated at creating unnecessary anxiety about the capacity of the court to dispense justice in this case.”

The office of the Attorney General also states that the “instant application is an extension of the public theatrics the accused persons have resorted to in a bid to discredit the prosecution of this case and cast doubt about the integrity of the proceedings in this Honourable Court, all of which the Attorney-General has so far observed utmost professionalism about, in spite of the persistent insults and abuse to his integrity by persons associated with the accused persons.”