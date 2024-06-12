The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East, Ernest Frimpong, has been arrested by the Tarkwa Police Command in the Western Region.

This follows a viral video in which Mr Frimpong is captured urging miners to attack police officers and soldiers who extort money from them.

Mr Frimpong had earlier refuted allegations that he and Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah have endorsed illegal mining and encouraged miners to resist military personnel.

He said he was taken out of context from the two-hour engagement with artisanal small-scale miners.

In a statement dated Saturday, June 8, 2024, Mr Frimpong clarified that the Regional Minister emphasised the importance of responsible mining practices and warned against mining in prohibited areas, such as forest reserves and rivers.

He claims that he also urged miners to report any instances of extortion and harassment by unauthorized individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers.

But Frederick Korankye, Municipal Chief Executive, Wassa Amenfi East confirmed to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday that the NPP PC has been arrested.

“I can confirm that Mr Ernest Frimpong is currently [in] police custody at Tarkwa Regional Police Command. In fact, the regional police command placed a call on him on Monday morning but because he was not within the municipality, he had to travel from where he was in Kumasi.”

“So yesterday evening he reported himself and then today as I speak to you now about 30 minutes ago he has finished writing his statement and he is seeking bail. So I can confirm to you that he is at the regional police command at Tarkwa,” he stated.