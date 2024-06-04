Since 2022, Outmosphere has impressively risen and established itself as the leading biannual destination festival in Ghana.

Over the years, it has remained committed to providing excitement and adventure while promoting sustainable practices, and recognizing the importance of protecting the environment for the future.

The event’s sustainable efforts are tied to SDGs 12 and 13 which focus on Responsible Consumption and Production and Climate Action respectively. These goals serve as guiding principles for our sustainable initiative, ensuring that efforts are meaningful and impactful.

Biodegradable Paper Cups

One of the notable sustainability initiatives at Outmosphere is the use of paper cups. The festival has replaced traditional plastic cups with biodegradable paper cups, significantly reducing plastic waste and minimizing its carbon footprint. This small but significant change has made a substantial impact on the festival’s overall sustainability.

Educational panels

The various editions of Outmosphere have seen significant advancement in its sustainability initiatives as it continues to evolve. Educational panels, in collaboration with the Swiss Embassy, have been organized to educate participants on sustainability practices. These thoughtfully curated panels are designed to inform and engage participants, aimed to equip attendees with knowledge on the importance of engaging in sustainable practices.

Recycling Initiatives

Recycling initiatives have also been implemented, with partnerships with other organizations to enhance and implement effective recycling waste programs. This initiative ensures that a significant portion of the waste generated at the festival is repurposed and does not end up in landfills.

Sustainable Transportation

Sustainable transportation is another key aspect of Outmosphere’s sustainability efforts. The festival has successfully transported 60%-70% of its audience using sustainable transportation methods, reducing the carbon footprint associated with attendee travel.

Future Initiatives

Outmosphere’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond the festival grounds, with a goal to power 60% of the festival using renewable energy solutions by 2025. This proactive approach addresses the pressing issues of climate change and energy conservation, making Outmosphere the only festival in Ghana that includes sustainability initiatives in its concerts.

Through its sustainability initiatives, Outmosphere aims to inspire attendees to become advocates for sustainability, promoting a culture of responsible consumption and production, and climate action. By working together, we can create a more sustainable future for all.

About Outmosphere

Outmosphere is proudly presented by The Bee People, a cutting-edge Gen Z experiential marketing agency. Specializing in crafting innovative, disruptive campaigns that empower brands to lead in culture, the team of talented young visionaries and hybrid thinkers work together to create campaigns that resonate with the aspirational and influential Gen Z audience. The aim is to shape and deliver experiences that are culturally relevant and impactful.