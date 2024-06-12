Senior Manager of Community Relations at AngloGold Ashanti Africa, Emmanuel Baidoo, has emphasized the need for mining companies and district assemblies to collaborate and ensure that mineral royalties allocated for developmental projects truly improve living standards.

He made the remark during a panel discussion on the topic “Mining and Community Development: Leveraging the Presence of a Mine for Sustainable Community Development” at the 2024 West African Mining and Power Conference and Exhibition (WAMPOC/WAMPEX).

The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre from June 5th to 7th, 2024.

Mr. Baidoo noted that: “We are all working in very poor environments. The perception is that because there is a mining company in an area, things will change. That is why we must work together to create a structured framework to better enhance the lives of our communities.”

Addressing the issue of underdevelopment, Mr. Baidoo said mining companies are becoming quasi-governments as they have to invest in projects that facilitate their operations and support their host communities.

He, however, revealed that there is some level of interference regarding these projects, where some government officials and traditional authorities try to impose their decisions on the mining companies.

Citing AngloGold’s successful implementation of community development interventions in Obuasi and Iduapriem, Mr. Baidoo said these interventions are yielding a positive impact and making a difference in the lives of local residents because they are part of a shared vision.

The moderator and Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr. Steve Manteaw, called on mining companies to rethink their compensation regime, especially issues with cross-compensation.

He noted that compensation is paid to the current generation, who misuse it and die, leaving the future generation dispossessed. These future generations then encroach on the concessions of mining companies because they have no land to farm.

“If we can convert the compensation into equity in your operations, the current generation will benefit, and the future generation will benefit because any time there are dividend payments, they will be collected.”

WAMPOC/WAMPEX 2024

WAMPOC/WAMPEX 2024 was held under the theme “The Mining and Power Hub: Driving Sustainable Investment Opportunities in West Africa.”

It highlighted the critical role of the mining and power sectors in fostering sustainable economic development and investment in the region.

The conference also featured over 1,500 industry leaders, investors, government officials, and stakeholders worldwide.

