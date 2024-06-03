The parties in a case at the High Court challenging the approval process of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill have been directed by the court to file their written submissions.

This follows the adjournment of the case to July 29. The plaintiff, Paul Boama Sefa who is a farmer, in his writ says the speaker of parliament did not adhere to the dictates of the Public Financial Management Act when he allowed for the bill to be taken through the approval process.

The plaintiff asserts that the bill did not have an accompanying fiscal impact analysis stating the estimated effect on revenues and expenditures for the financial year it is to be passed, in contravention of Section 100(1) of the Public Financial Management Act.

The case is the first to be heard since the Chief Justice decided to allow live media coverage for all cases related to the anti-LGBT+ bill.

The judge presiding over the case, however, adjourned the case to July 29 for the parties to file their written submissions.

The plaintiff has four weeks from today to file his submission. The defendants, including the speaker of parliament and the Attorney-General, will then file their respective submissions after the plaintiff has done his.

