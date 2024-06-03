The Judiciary will later today open the doors of the High Court for live media coverage of the anti-LGBT+ bill.

Prior to this, the Chief Justice had allowed media houses to livestream the hearing of Richard Sky’s injunction application on the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

But the Judicial Service has now opened the doors to all cases related to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

So far, four cases have been filed at various levels of the court system bordering on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Two are to be heard at the High Court and the other two at the Supreme Court.

Later today, one of the cases at the High Court will be heard in the General Jurisdiction 8 courtroom.

