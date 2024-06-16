Former National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party Freddie Blay has issued a one-week ultimatum to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Management of TV3 and Johnnie Hughes to retract what he calls baseless and unfounded allegations levelled against him and his family.

The GNPC Board Chair who is unhappy with accusations of his family’s involvement in a state capture insists that his children legitimately acquired certain portions of the beachfront from the LA Council and their property does not belong to the management of Labadi Beach hotel.

According to him, the North Tongu MP is engaging in cheap propaganda aimed at courting public opprobrium against his sons.

This follows the claims by Ablakwa that there is a grand scheme of state capture being perpetuated by top NPP officials.

The NDC legislator accused the former National Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Freddie Blay and his sons of acquiring interest in portions of the beachfront which has always been under the management of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Mr Ablakwa further alleged that due to this purchase, the Labadi Beach Hotel has become the only beachfront hotel in the world which does not have exclusive control over its entire beachfront.

In reaction to the allegations, however, Mr. Blay explained that there were initial talks between his sons and management of the beach but negotiations broke down.

This according to him resulted in his sons officially engaging the La Traditional Council to acquire the beachfront for their operations.

Describing his sons’ interest in the property as lawful, Mr Blay questioned why the hotel has not challenged the interest of his sons in the property in court.

“If the hotel considers that somebody has taken its lands, the courts are there, they should go to court. I have seen correspondence that tried to negotiate for them to work together but it never worked – so nobody has taken anybody’s land definitely not my children, they are not involved in any state capture,” Mr Blay told Oyerepa FM.

He added “Impression being made by Okudzeto Ablakwa and unfortunately by some pressmen by Johnnie Hughes and tv3 management making Ghanaians know that those doing legitimate business without stepping on anybody’s shoes is an illegality, is unfortunate.”

Mr. Blay, however, issued a one-week ultimatum to the North Tongu MP and Tv3 presenter Johnnie Hughes to apologise over the claims of state capture

“I feel very defamed, where my sons are operating is not for Labadi Beach Hotel, It is not their property and, unfortunately, Ablakwa and Johnnie are making it look like I have stolen the lands making people call me a thief. I give Okudzeto Ablakwa and the TV3 management including Jonnie Hughes one week to render an apology to me and my family or I go to court”.