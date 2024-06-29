Residents living in the Appolonia Castle Gate area within the Kpone Katamanso municipality say they are helpless and frustrated after police allegedly accompanied a court bailiff to lock them out.

When Channel One News visited the area, some women were still locked in their houses while others broke the padlocks to gain access.

Others have also resorted to using ladder to climb their fence walls in and out of their compounds.

According to the affected landowners, their search at the Lands Commission revealed they acquired the land from the rightful custodians.

Speaking to Channel One News, the affected residents called on the Inspector General of Police to order his men to stop intimidating them.

One resident described her ordeal, saying she was locked out of her home with her child and forced to sit outside for hours before her husband arrived.

The bailiff allegedly demanded a payment of GHS 2,000 before returning their keys.

The residents claim they have been subjected to daily harassment, with men on motorbikes posting notices of possession takeover by court order.

They are seeking help to resolve the situation and regain access to their homes. They are calling on the IGP and necessary stakeholders to investigate the matter.

“I didn’t know after picking a cloth for my kids and then I was trying to come out by the time I came out they’d already pulled out my key from the back of the door and they’ve brought it to the front that they already have my key that I should come out. I was like oh how can I come out like that? So, I begged them, I’m pleading with them I have only one little child here so they should have mercy on me.

“I didn’t take water; I didn’t take anything so my baby was just crying and then we came to sit out for like four hours and I called my husband that he should come home and that we are stranded. They took our key away they said unless we bring money of about two thousand cedis before they give us our key.”